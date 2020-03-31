  • search
    Lucknow: 24 booked for defying lockdown

    Lucknow, Mar 31: The Lucknow police has registered a case against 24 people for violating the lockdown imposed to control the spread of coronavirus by offering namaz at a mosque here, officials said on Monday.

    The case was registered on Sunday after some people gathered to offer namaz at a mosque in Chaupatia area under Saadatganj police station area in the evening, they said.

    Police said the group, including 12 unidentified persons, has been booked under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code.

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 31, 2020, 8:34 [IST]
