    LPG cylinder prices hiked twice in 15 days. Check latest LPG Cylinder rates

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Sep 01: The prices of non-subsidised Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) domestic cylinders has been hiked again by ₹25 across India resulting in an increase in your household budget. After the latest hike, a domestic cylinder (14.2 kilograms) would now cost ₹884.50 apiece in Delhi. The LPG gas price has been increased for the second time within 15 days.

    The price of cooking gas had gone up by ₹25 per cylinder on August 18. Earlier still, in July, the price of cooking gas was increased by ₹25.50. Since January this year, LPG prices have increased by ₹165 per cylinder.

    The price of a 19 kg commercial cylinder has also increased by ₹75 per cylinder which will now cost ₹1,693 in Delhi. The new rates are effective from today. The price of a 19-kg commercial cylinder has also increased by ₹75.

    The government eliminated subsidies on LPG by raising rates every month. These monthly increases led to the elimination of subsidies by May 2020, as per a PTI report.

    The price of domestic cooking gas has more than doubled in the last seven years. The retail selling price of domestic gas was Rs 410.5 per 14.2-kg cylinder on March 1, 2014, according to a PTI report.

    Wednesday, September 1, 2021, 12:04 [IST]
    X