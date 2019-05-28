  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Love, betrayal and solid intelligence: How Zakir Musa was gunned down

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 28: It was a case of love and intelligence which finally led to the end of dreaded terrorist Zakir Musa in Jammu and Kashmir.

    Zakir Musa, one of the most dangerous terrorists, who had broken away from the Hizbul Mujahideen to form the Ansar Ghazwatul Hind, an Al-Qaeda linked outfit in the Kashmir Valley was killed in the encounter on Thursday.

    Zakir Musa
    Zakir Musa

    It required a lot of planning to get to Musa, who had been on the run for several years now. He had successfully managed to give the agencies the slip and was becoming an extremely dangerous.

    However like several others terrorists in the Valley, Musa too had a weakness for women. The agencies learnt that he had two girlfriends and this came in handy to get to the man.

    One of the girlfriends, obviously upset with being two-timed, leaked information regarding Musa's whereabouts to the agencies. This led to his precise tracking, following which he was killed in the encounter.

    Killed in the nick of time: How gunning down Zakir Musa, destroyed an Al-Qaeda dream in India

    It may be recalled that Samir Tiger and Burhan Wani too had met their fates due to their girlfriends.

    Intelligence Bureau officials tell OneIndia that many terrorists, especially those part of the Hizbul Mujahideen take up arms to impress girls. Flashing a gun and posing for a photograph incidentally gives many Kashmiri youth an adrenaline rush.

    The officer also said that there are many terrorists who have picked up guns to impress girls, but their downfall too has come about due to this. The officer said that like Musa, others such as Reyaz Naikoo and Abu Dujana too have had multiple girlfriends. One of them is expected to get upset and give out the information regarding their location, which has come in handy for us, the officer also noted.

    lok-sabha-home

    More ZAKIR MUSA News

    Read more about:

    zakir musa terrorist encounter jammu and kashmir

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 28, 2019, 14:33 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 28, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue