Love, betrayal and solid intelligence: How Zakir Musa was gunned down

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 28: It was a case of love and intelligence which finally led to the end of dreaded terrorist Zakir Musa in Jammu and Kashmir.

Zakir Musa, one of the most dangerous terrorists, who had broken away from the Hizbul Mujahideen to form the Ansar Ghazwatul Hind, an Al-Qaeda linked outfit in the Kashmir Valley was killed in the encounter on Thursday.

It required a lot of planning to get to Musa, who had been on the run for several years now. He had successfully managed to give the agencies the slip and was becoming an extremely dangerous.

However like several others terrorists in the Valley, Musa too had a weakness for women. The agencies learnt that he had two girlfriends and this came in handy to get to the man.

One of the girlfriends, obviously upset with being two-timed, leaked information regarding Musa's whereabouts to the agencies. This led to his precise tracking, following which he was killed in the encounter.

It may be recalled that Samir Tiger and Burhan Wani too had met their fates due to their girlfriends.

Intelligence Bureau officials tell OneIndia that many terrorists, especially those part of the Hizbul Mujahideen take up arms to impress girls. Flashing a gun and posing for a photograph incidentally gives many Kashmiri youth an adrenaline rush.

The officer also said that there are many terrorists who have picked up guns to impress girls, but their downfall too has come about due to this. The officer said that like Musa, others such as Reyaz Naikoo and Abu Dujana too have had multiple girlfriends. One of them is expected to get upset and give out the information regarding their location, which has come in handy for us, the officer also noted.