Lok Sabha Recruitment 2017: Answer key for translator post released

Lok Sabha Recruitment 2017: The Answer keys for the translator post has been released. The answer keys are available on the official website.

The exam was held on 24 September 2017 in three sessions: 9 am to 10.15 am, 11 am to 1 pm and 2 pm to 5 pm. Candidates have been asked to raise their objections till 27 September 2017. Candidates shall have to send their objections to the Joint Recruitment Cell, Room No. 521, Parliament House Annexe, New Delhi-110001. Candidates can also send their objections via email to jointrecruitmentcell@gmail.com.

Joint Recruitment Cell, Parliament of India has released answer keys for the recruitment exam held for the post of Translator in Lok Sabha Secretariat. The exam was held on 24 September 2017 in three sessions: 9 am to 10.15 am, 11 am to 1 pm and 2 pm to 5 pm. Candidates have been asked to raise their objections till 27 September 2017. Candidates shall have to send their objections to the Joint Recruitment Cell, Room No. 521, Parliament House Annexe, New Delhi-110001. Candidates can also send their objections via email to jointrecruitmentcell@gmail.com. The answer keys have been released at the official website loksabha.nic.in.

Lok Sabha Recruitment 2017: How to download answer key:

Go to loksabha.nic.in

Click on recruitment link

Download answer key

Raise objection

Take a printout

OneIndia News