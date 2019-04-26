Lok Sabha elections: Nine candidates withdraw nominations in Delhi

India

pti-PTI

By PTI

New Delhi, Apr 26: Nine candidates withdrew their nominations on Friday, leaving the total number of candidates contesting from various constituencies in Delhi for the Lok Sabha polls at 164.

Two of these candidates -- one from a little known outfit (Social Democratic Party Of India) and another independent -- withdrew their nominations from North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency, which now has 24 candidates in the fray. Another independent candidate withdrew his nomination from the East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency, leaving the total tally of candidates at 26.

Two independent candidates withdrew their nominations from North West Delhi constituency, while one backed out from the fray in West Delhi constituency. The total number of candidates contesting from North West and West Delhi constituencies are 11 and 23, respectively.

Three candidates of the Rashtriya Krantikari Janata Party, All India Rajiv Congress Party and Bharat Prabhat Party withdrew their nominations from South Delhi, which now has 27 candidates in the fray. There was no withdrawal of nomination from the New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency which has 27 candidates.

Delhi is divided into seven parliamentary constituencies and will go to polls on May 12. The elections will see a triangular contest between the incumbent BJP, AAP and Congress on the seven seats.

PTI