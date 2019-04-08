  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Here's BJP's full manifesto

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 08: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with Amit Shah, today released the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections.

    Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Heres BJPs full manifesto
    BJP chief Amit Shah

    The "sankalp patra" or document of promises has been crafted on the theme of a "Sankalpit Bharat - Shashakt Bharat" or "determined India, empowered India".

    With the Congress manifesto putting major thrust on welfare measures, including a promise of giving Rs 72,000 to the poorest 20 per cent households in India, the ruling party has put 'Nation First slogan' at the forefront.

    With the vision towards a 'New India', BJP has enlisted the promises that the party will fulfil in the next course of five years.

    From agriculture, economic stability to infrastructure and women empowerment, BJP strives to continue governance on the foundations laid out in the last five years.

    Here's the full text of BJP manifesto for 2019 elections

    Stay up to date with our election coverage here

    More LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019 News

    Loksabha Election 2019 Prediction

    Read more about:

    lok sabha elections 2019 election manifesto bjp

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue