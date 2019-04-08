Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Here's BJP's full manifesto

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Apr 08: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with Amit Shah, today released the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections.

The "sankalp patra" or document of promises has been crafted on the theme of a "Sankalpit Bharat - Shashakt Bharat" or "determined India, empowered India".

With the Congress manifesto putting major thrust on welfare measures, including a promise of giving Rs 72,000 to the poorest 20 per cent households in India, the ruling party has put 'Nation First slogan' at the forefront.

With the vision towards a 'New India', BJP has enlisted the promises that the party will fulfil in the next course of five years.

From agriculture, economic stability to infrastructure and women empowerment, BJP strives to continue governance on the foundations laid out in the last five years.

Here's the full text of BJP manifesto for 2019 elections