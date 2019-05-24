Lok Sabha election 2019: Full result state-wise

Lok Sabha election result Haryana:

The BJP's stupendous performance in Haryana, where it swept ten seats, saw its vote share surge in comparison to the 2014 Lok Sabha polls. As per the data made available by the Election Commission, the BJP's vote share in the 2019 polls was nearly 58.02 per cent as against Congress' 28.42 per cent. The Indian National Lok Dal, which was decimated, had a vote share of 1.89 per cent. Among other parties, the AAP, which contested on three seats, had a vote share of 0.36 per cent while the share of the BSP, which fought eight seats, was 3.64 per cent. Share of NOTA votes was 0.33 per cent.

Lok Sabha election result Uttar Pradesh:

The BJP and its ally Apna Dal(S) have won 62 of Uttar Pradesh's 80 Lok Sabha seats, demolishing the challenge posed by the SP-BSP alliance, which has managed 14 seats between them. The counting of votes is still underway in the state, which sends the highest number of MPs in the Lower House, and the Election Commission has declared results of 77 seats as of 6:20 AM Friday. Of these, the BJP has won 60 seats and its NDA ally Apna Dal (S) two.

Lok Sabha election result Jammu and Kashmir:

The BJP and the National Conference have won three Lok Sabha seats each in Jammu and Kashmir, leaving Mehbooba Mufti's PDP stunned as it could not open its account. National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah and Union minister Jitendra Singh were among the prominent faces to make it to the 17th Lok Sabha from the state which sends six MPs to the Lower House. The biggest electoral upset in the state was witnessed in Anantnag where former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti finished third.

Lok Sabha election result Odisha:

Out of the 21 Lok Sabha seats in Odisha, the BJD won 12, while the BJP emerged victorious in eight and the Congress opened its account by winning the Koraput Lok Sabha seat.

Lok Sabha election result Rajsathan:

The BJP, which won 24 of the 25 Lok Sabha seats in Rajasthan where it had lost the 2018 assembly polls to the Congress, saw its vote share increase from 54.94 per cent in 2014 to 58.5 per cent in this general election. The saffron party had contested on 24 seats and its ally Rastriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) on one seat, which it won. The Congress, which could not win a single Lok Sabha constituency in the desert state, also witnessed an increase in vote share from 30.36 per cent in 2014 to 34.2 per cent this time, according to Election Commission data. The vote share of the BJP and the Congress increased by 3.56 and 3.84 percentage points respectively.

Lok Sabha election result Karnataka:

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stunned Karnataka by winning of 25 out of 28 seats with many of its candidates recording winning margins of 1-2 lakh votes. Congress and JD(S) managed to win only one seat each.

Lok Sabha election result Kerala:

Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) has bagged a massive victory in the high-profile triangular contest in Kerala by winning a majority of seats out of the total 20 Lok Sabha seats in the state. Congress-led UDF won 19 seats while the ruling CPI(M)-led LDF had to face a major disappointment as they ended up winning just one seat.

Lok Sabha election result Assam:

Out of 14 Lok Sabha seats of Assam, the BJP won 10 seats, Congress secured 1 seat and Non-Aligned Parties have secured 3 seats in the general Lok Sabha Elections of 2019.

Lok Sabha election result Bihar:

The BJP-led NDA won a thumping victory in Bihar getting 39 of the 40 Lok Sabha seats. While the RJD, the main opposition party in Bihar, drew a blank, the Congress managed to get a lone seat.

Lok Sabha election result Himachal Pradesh:

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has swept all the parliamentary seats in Himachal Pradesh in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Lok Sabha election result Jharkhand:

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) maintained the 2014 tally this year too by winning 12 of the 14 Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand along with its ally. In 2014, the BJP fought alone and won 12 seats. This year, the BJP gave the Giridih seat to its ally, All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU).

Lok Sabha election result Tamil Nadu:

The DMK-Congress alliance won 31 of 38 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu. Election at Vellore Lok Sabha seat was cancelled in the wake of recovery of huge cash. The MK Stalin-led DMK recorded a convincing victory over AIADMK, the ruling party in Tamil Nadu. The AIADMK, which had won all 37 Lok Sabha seats in 2014, could manage to win just one seat in the parliamentary election. The DMK won 23 while the Congress got eight seats.

Lok Sabha election result Madhya Pradesh:

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 28 of the 29 Lok Sabha seats in the Lok Sabha elections in Madhya Pradesh, riding on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popularity and discontent over glitches in the state's farm loan waiver. The BJP bettered its 2014 result of 27 seats in the state. The Congress won one seat in Chhindwara, where Nakul Nath, the son of chief minister Kamal Nath, was contesting.

Lok Sabha election result West Bengal:

Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress emerged victorious as they held their own in 22 seats but the Bharatiya Janata Party made massive inroads by claiming 18 seats, the highest-ever in their history in the state.

Lok Sabha election result Delhi:

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has won all seven seats in the national capital of Indai, Delhi. The Election Commission shows BJP's star power working in its favour with former cricketer Gautam Gambhir winning in East Delhi, singer Hans Raj Hans emerging ahead in North West Delhi and Manoj Tiwari working his magic in North East Delhi.

Lok Sabha election result Gujarat:

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has won all 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat for the second consecutive time in Lok Sabha election 2019. Party president Amit Shah, making his parliamentary debut, won from the Gandhinagar constituency with a margin of around 8,94,624 votes, and surpassed his predecessor, L.K. Advani's victory margin record of 4,83,121 votes. In Lok Sabha election 2019, BJP's voting percentage in Gujarat is over 62.2%, while in 2014, the final polling percentage for the saffron in the western state was 60.11%.

Lok Sabha election result Chhattisgarh:

Putting behind its debacle in the Assembly elections held just six months ago, the BJP staged a remarkable comeback in Chhattisgarh in the Lok Sabha polls, winning nine of the 11 seats at stake. The ruling Congress, that ended the 15-year-long rule of the BJP in Chhattisgarh late last year, suffered a jolt as it managed to win just two Lok Sabha seats.

Lok Sabha election result Andhra Pradesh:

Andhra Pradesh was completely taken over by the Jagan Wave with YSRCP wining over 9 seats out of the 10 seats in the state.

Lok Sabha election result Punjab:

Congress has won eight parliamentary seats in Punjab, bucking the pro-Modi trend seen across northern, central and eastern India in this general election. Out of the total 13 seats in the state, Congress romped home to impressive victory, surprising both the SAD-BJP combine and the AAP and improving its tally from three in 2014 polls.