Lockdown without aid package is inhuman and will cause huge suffering and damage: AAP

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bengaluru, May 10: The past 12 days of Covid curfew has not served the purpose of breaking the virus chain and has only wasted precious time and caused hardships to people of our state, the Aam Aadmi Party said in a letter to Chief Minister of Karnataka, B S Yediyurappa.

Considering the astronomical rise in both cases as well as deaths, the newly announced Complete lockdown will probably help in breaking the virus chain, the state convenor of the party, Prithvi Reddy said.

A complete lockdown without an appropriate compensation for loss of livelihood will however cause an equal if not greater harm to our people. During the past 1 year people across our country have faced huge hardships not just on account of loss of lives but loss of livelihoods and incomes, he also said.

Lockdown-like restrictions in Karnataka kick in; Policemen wielding lathis on violators in Bengaluru

A large section of our population eat from what they earn on a day to day basis, the lockdown will only further aggravate the problems of the poorest of poor. We were hopeful and waited until today for you to announce a relief package like many other states more specifically our neighbouring states have done, but are forced to write to you since you have made no such announcements . Today we demand the following :

Supply of free cooked meals through Indira canteens and other government aided facilities for all BPL cardholders Home delivery of at least 2 months of free rations which must include Rice, Dhal, Cooking oil, Sugar and other basic necessary provisions to cook daily meals. Issue of compensation of at least Rs.5000/month for daily wage workers, construction workers, street vendors, auto and cab drivers, household help, guest workers, etc. Provide free 200 units of electricity and 20000 litres of water per family for a period of 3 months. Moratorium on interest and loan re-payments for housing as well as trade and businesses. Issue of home isolation kits which should include oximeter, thermometer and basic medicines, this will ensure only those who require will visit hospitals thereby reducing movement as well as load on hospitals Those who fall ill due to Covid or otherwise or have chronic diseases specially those from BPL families, that require medicinal treatment should be provided with health insurance of Rs 5 lakhs for all kinds of hospitalization and Rs 5,000 for non-hospital treatments based on prescription for the next 2 months Provide a One-time scholarship of Rs 15,000 per child to pay school/ college fees for this year. Please ensure Government Health workers, transport workers, Pourakarmikas and all other government staff are paid fully salaries and on time Increase life insurance amounts for all front line health workers both in government and private sectors

Your kind and immediate action will ensure that the lockdown is successful and people of our state are helped to face this most difficult time.