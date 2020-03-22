  • search
Trending Janta Curfew Coronavirus Narendra Modi
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Lockdown ordered in Rajasthan amidst coronavirus outbreak

    By
    |

    Jaipur, Mar 22: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday directed a "complete lockdown" in the state, except for essential services, till March 31.

    Lockdown ordered in Rajasthan amidst coronavirus outbreak
    Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot

    There will be a "complete lockdown", barring essential and medical services, in the state from March 22-March 31 to contain the spread of novel coronavirus and keep people safe, he said in a statement.

    Coronavirus: Punjab govt orders lockdown in few districts

    Gehlot took the decision at a high-level meeting with the top officials.

    All government offices, malls, factories, public transport etc. Will remain shut during the period, he said.

    So far, 25 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the state and report of 40 others are awaited.

    More ASHOK GEHLOT News

    Read more about:

    ashok gehlot coronavirus rajasthan

    Story first published: Sunday, March 22, 2020, 8:44 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 22, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X