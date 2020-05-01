  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Lockdown extension: NITI Aayog CEO tweets 6-point plan

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 01: Amid talks of lockdown extension plan, NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant on Thursday suggested a six-point strategy for 'possible road ahead' and said that for the sake of livelihoods, the economy should kickstart with full supply chains.

    Amitabh Kant
    Amitabh Kant

    Taking to Twitter, Kant wrote, "Possible Road Ahead: Hyper-localisation in Red areas with ruthless containment; 2. Physical distancing & Masks =New Fashion; 3.Virus can bounce back; 4. Look after 60+ with Co-morbidity; 5.Vaccine still far away; 6.For livelihoods, economy should kickstart with full supply chain."

    In the wake of the coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on March 24 announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the disease. This was later extended until May 3 as the number of COVID-19 positive cases reported from across the country was on the rise.

    The government has a complex challenge planning an exit from the lockdown.

    PM Modi has hinted at a staggered exit from the ongoing lockdown, with plans to ease restrictions in non-hotspots areas.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus amitabh kant

    Story first published: Friday, May 1, 2020, 10:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 1, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X