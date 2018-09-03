  • search

Local poll results in Karnataka show people's continued support for BJP: Amit Shah

Posted By: PTI
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Your evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    New Delhi, Sep 3: BJP president Amit Shah on Monday thanked voters in Karnataka for their "continued support" for the party after results of the local body elections were announced and claimed that the outcome highlighted people's dissatisfaction against the "unholy alliance" between the Janata Dal (Secular) and the Congress.

    File photo of Amit Shah
    File photo of Amit Shah

    Taking a dig at the alliance, he dubbed it opportunistic and said it would not come in the way of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) working for the betterment of the state.

    "I heartily thank our sisters and brothers of Karnataka for their trust and continued support for the BJP. I want to assure the people of Karnataka that this opportunistic alliance in state won't come in the way of PM @narendramodi and BJP working for the betterment of the state," Shah tweeted.

    He termed his party's performance as "stupendous".

    "Overwhelming support for BJP and decline in Congress & JDS seats reflects the dissatisfaction among people of Karnataka against this unholy alliance," he said.

    PTI

    Read more about:

    amit shah karnataka urban poll

    Story first published: Monday, September 3, 2018, 23:24 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 3, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue