Loads of mobile phones, batteries and SIM cards found at Gurugram jail, authorities clueless

As many as 50 mobile phones, 41 batteries, and 11 SIM cards were found during a raid at Gurugram's Bhondsi Jail, said reports. Nine mobile chargers were also found during the search.

The search was carried out by a team led by Deputy Superintendent of Bhondsi jail Dinesh Kumar.

An FIR has been lodged and a probe has been ordered to find out how these electronic equipments reached the jails. Reports quoted a jail official as saying that such the seized items could not have reached the inmates without the assistance of jail staff.

The matter of concern here is that the phones can be used by the inmates to operate their gangs, criminal activities, and extortion rackets.

The first step would be to trace these numbers so that it can be found who the users were.

Gurugram Police's PRO said that phones have been put under tracking and investigation is on to find out owners of the phones, reported ANI.

OneIndia News