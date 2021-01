Former Bengal minister Rajib Banerjee quits TMC; speculation rife about him joining BJP with several others

West Bengal elections 2021: Mamata's reference to relations with non-Bengali bureaucrats concerning says Guv

LJP to contest all seats in West Bengal, Assam Assembly elections

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jan 30: Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) has decided to contest all seats in West Bengal and Assam in the upcoming Assembly elections.

"Lok Janshakti Party has decided to contest all seats in West Bengal and Assam in the ensuing elections, after considering the view of State units that it will help in expanding and strengthening Party's base," said Abdul Khaliq, LJP Secretary-General.