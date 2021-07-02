Little or no infiltration across LoC: General Naravane

New Delhi, July 02: After India and Pakistan agreed to observe a fresh border ceasefire there has been little or no infiltration, across the Line of Control, General M M Naravane said. This has led to a significant decline in violence in Jammu and Kashmir, the Army Chief also said.

However there will be some inimical elements who will try and sabotage peace and development and we will have to cater for that, General Naravane said at a virtual conference. He also said that the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir has seen a marked improvement since the DGMOs of India and Pakistan agreed on the truce.

Since there is a ceasefire, there is no longer any infiltration. So the number of terrorists in the Valley is less and the number of terror related incidents has gone down. We continue to have a very strong counter infiltration and counter terrorism grid, he also said.

He further added that certain incidents of violence like firing at pickets of security forces, however take place. However overall, the sharp drop in all parameters of violence clearly indicates that the general population in J&K is for development and peace, the Army Chief also said.

