    List of Kerala Nipah Control Room numbers

    Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 06: As the dangerous Nipah virus breakout created panic in Kerala, the government is on war footing to tackle the fear and has come up with several helpline numbers to assist the public.

    The Health department is now focussing on to strengthen contact tracing and determine the source of infection.

    Nipah virus is spread by saliva of the fruit bats.

    In 2018 also, there was a Nipah outbreak in Kozhikode and Malappuram districts of Kerala.

    0495-2382500

    0495-2382501

    0495-2382502

    0495-2382503

    0495-2382504

    0495-2382800

    0495-2382801

    0495-2382802

    0495-2382803

    0495-2382804

    Story first published: Monday, September 6, 2021, 12:50 [IST]
