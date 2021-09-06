For Quick Alerts
List of Kerala Nipah Control Room numbers
Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 06: As the dangerous Nipah virus breakout created panic in Kerala, the government is on war footing to tackle the fear and has come up with several helpline numbers to assist the public.
The Health department is now focussing on to strengthen contact tracing and determine the source of infection.
Nipah virus is spread by saliva of the fruit bats.
Can a person contract both Nipah and Covid? Here's what experts say
In 2018 also, there was a Nipah outbreak in Kozhikode and Malappuram districts of Kerala.
List of Kerala Nipah Control Room numbers
0495-2382500
0495-2382501
0495-2382502
0495-2382503
0495-2382504
0495-2382800
0495-2382801
0495-2382802
0495-2382803
0495-2382804
