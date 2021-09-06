Royal wedding: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to marry on May 19, 2018

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 06: As the dangerous Nipah virus breakout created panic in Kerala, the government is on war footing to tackle the fear and has come up with several helpline numbers to assist the public.

The Health department is now focussing on to strengthen contact tracing and determine the source of infection.

Nipah virus is spread by saliva of the fruit bats.

In 2018 also, there was a Nipah outbreak in Kozhikode and Malappuram districts of Kerala.

List of Kerala Nipah Control Room numbers

0495-2382500

0495-2382501

0495-2382502

0495-2382503

0495-2382504

0495-2382800

0495-2382801

0495-2382802

0495-2382803

0495-2382804

Story first published: Monday, September 6, 2021, 12:50 [IST]