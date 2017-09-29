Lightning strike kills two police constables in Bihar

Bhagalpur, Sept 29: Two police constables were killed while another one injured after a lightning struck their tent in Bhagalpur district.

The three persons were in the tent of a constable training centre at Nathnagar when lightning hit the tent at 12.45 am, Senior Superintendent of Police Manoj Kumar said.

The constables were rushed to a hospital where two of them were declared brought dead, the SSP said.

The injured constable is out of danger, he added. Lightning followed rains in Bhagalpur and other parts of Bihar late last night.

On Tuesday, three persons including a couple were killed in two separate incidents of lightning striking them in the Khammam district. They met with a tragic end while standing under a giant tree at a cotton field after heavy rain forced them to discontinue the pesticide spraying operation.

PTI