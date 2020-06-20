LG order on compulsory institutional quarantine in Delhi challenged

India

oi-Deepika S

News June 20: Delhi L-G Anil Baija;'s order making institutional qurantine compulsory in the national capital for five days has been challenged in the Delhi High Court.

The plea states that such harsh directions are forcing patients to undergo 5 days institutional quarantine, especially when the government is unable to provide adequate number of beds & nurses to patients who are in dire need of hospitalisation.

The AAP government in Delhi has opposed the Lt Governor''s order to "scrap" home isolation.

Lt Governor Anil Baijal, who is also the chairman of DDMA, on Friday ordered a five-day institutional quarantine for all asymptomatic COVID-19 patients or those with mild symptoms in place of home isolation. He also ordered that after the five-day institutional-quarantine asymptomatic patients will be sent for home isolation.

The Delhi government opposed the order, saying it was "arbitrary" and will burden its already stretched healthcare system.

For the first time, Delhi recorded over 3,000 fresh coronavirus cases on Friday in its highest single-day spike so far, pushing the tally to 53,116 cases. With 66 fatalities in 24 hours, the death toll reached 2,035.