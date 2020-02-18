Letter trouble to BS Yediyurappa: Documents demand CM to step down from post

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Bengaluru, Feb 18: Ahead of Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurapp's 77th birthday, an unsigned letter by a "Karnataka MLA" is doing rounds within the party leaders.

This letter has come at a time when several leaders from the state BJP are reportedly unhappy as they were not inducted into the cabinet. The letter, that is doing rounds, talks about Yediyurappa's age and calls for a change in the chief ministerial post. Also, the letter further stated that Yediyurappa must be appointed as a Governor and use his experience than to be serving as a chief minister of a state.

The author of the four-page letter, that is available with OneIndia, stated that how Yediyurappa fought to come to power in the state. It further revealed that how the CM has become weak and inactive due to his age.

With disgruntled MLAs around the chief minister, the letter also accused Yediyurappa of not allowing anyone in Veerashaiva-Lingayat community to achieve their goal and his son BY Vijayendra to be a de facto CM of Karnataka.