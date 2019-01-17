  • search
    Let your cattle stray, pay fine of Rs 5,000

    By Smriti Pathak
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 17: The Noida Authority has doubled the penalty imposed on owners of animals and cattle found roaming at public places and roads in the city, officials said.

    So far, a penalty of Rs 2,500 is imposed on offenders, besides another Rs 1,000 which is remitted with the authority, the officials said.

    Now, they will be required to pay Rs 5,000, the Noida Authority said in a statement.

    "All owners are requested to keep their animals tied at appropriate spots and not let them stray out on roads, or in public places, which is leading to accidents. Failing to keep them in appropriate places, the authority will forfeit them a penalty will be imposed and punitive proceedings could be initiated against offenders, the authority said.

    As many as 475 cattle have been captured and shifted to a cow shelter in Sector 94 in the past six months. During the same period, 75 cattle owners approached officials to get their cattle released, it said.

    The cow shelter is spread over an area of seven acres and has 1,325 cattle at present.

    Story first published: Thursday, January 17, 2019, 7:13 [IST]
