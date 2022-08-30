Left Wing Extremists killed more cops than terrorists in 2021: NCRB data

The trouble with hushing up and why every case of rape must be reported

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Aug 30: India in 2021 reported more deaths due to Left Wing Extremism than being slain by terrorists, as per the National Crime Records Bureau's (NCRB) data.

According to the National Crime Records Bureau's (NCRB) annual 'Crime in India', a total of 18 police were killed by terrorists or extremists or Jihadis while LWE killed 40 police personnel.

The report claims that 11 police personnel were killed in border firing, one in riotous mobs and 11 by criminals. It also notes that seven were accidentally killed with Self Weapon and 339 in accidents. However, there was zero causality of police personnel by North East Insurgents.

Out of the total 427 police personnel who were killed on duty, the highest were of constable rank (233) followed by head constables (88), Assistant Sub-Inspectors (37), Sub-Inspectors (26), Inspectors (4), one Gazetted Officers and two others.

A total of 1632 police personnel were reported injured across various ranks in the same period. Among the states, Tamil Nadu reported the maximum deaths of police personnel where 56 police personnel were killed in road accidents and two by criminals.

In Chattisgarh, 40 police personnel were killed by LWE and seven in road accidents.

In Bihar, 38 police personnel were killed in road accidents and one by riotous mobs.

Among union territories, 18 police personnel were killed by terrorists and Jammu and Kashmir followed by two deaths in road accidents in Delhi.

In 2021, Odisha has reported a maximum number of injured police personnel during operations to catch criminals.

Out of 188 injured police personnel, 176 were injured by criminals and 12 by riotous mobs.

In Kerala, total 159 police personnel suffered injuries that include 90 by criminals, 68 by riotous mobs and one in road accident.

In Tamil Nadu, total 133 police personnel were reported injured include 96 in accidents, three in accidentally with self weapon and 30 by criminals.

In Union Territories, the maximum number of injured police personnel were reported in Delhi where 156 were injured by riotous mobs, 22 by criminals and 17 in accidents.

Story first published: Tuesday, August 30, 2022, 16:37 [IST]