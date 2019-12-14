Laws are being passed that are unconstitutional: Priyanka at Bharat Bachao Rally

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

New Delhi, Dec 14: The top leaders of Congress held the Bharat Bachao Rally (Save India Rally) at Ramlila grounds in Delhi on Saturday. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra pointing at the recent issues said that one who doesn't fight injustice in the country will be judged as a coward.

Slamming the PM Modi-led BJP government, Priyanka stated that laws are being passed that are unconstitutional, referring to the violence and agitation across North-east states and West Bengal over the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Priyanka while addressing the Bharat Bachao Rally said, "One who doesn't fight against injustice in the country will be judged as a coward. If we remain silent, our revolutionary Constitution will be destroyed and the country's division will start."

She said to the people to raise their voices against injustice. "If we don't raise our voice and stay quiet then our Constitution will be destroyed," said the Congress general secretary.

Priyanka highlighted the recent atrocities against women, Calling up her father, former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's memory she said that she was reminded of her father's "bloodied body" when she met Unnao rape victim who was set ablaze by the accused who raped her.

Bharat Bachao rally: P Chidambaram slams FM, Modi govt over economy slowdown

She said, "The blood of the farmer's daughter has mixed with the country, much like my father's blood."

"We will be as much responsible for this as much as the arrogant and lying leaders of BJP-RSS," said Priyanka over economic slowdown and Citizenship Act.

Congress' 'Bharat Bachao' rally have started at Ramlila grounds in Delhi, the rally highlighted the "divisive and disruptive" policies of the Narendra Modi-led government. Several top Congress leaders led by interim party chief Sonia Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh, Rahul Gandhi, former Union Minister P Chidambaram are presented at the rally.