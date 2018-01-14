Law and order at its worst in poll-bound Karnataka, says Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday reiterated that law and order were at its worst in Karnataka. The statement comes a day after Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the BJP was raising irrelevant issues in the state.

Speaking to ANI, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said, "We do not indulge in vote bank politics. We are more focused on poverty-stricken people, farmers and women empowerment. It is true that in Karnataka, the condition of law and order is at its worst. Development and nationalism are the main issues for us and we will continue with the same in Karnataka as well".

He pointed out that the BJP and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) workers have been murdered in a barbaric manner there, farmers have committed suicides and honest and loyal employees have been demeaned.

"People will definitely give a befitting reply to the kind of governance being seen there", Chief Minister Adityanath stated.

Asked about the BJPs attack on him on Hindutva issues, Siddaramaiah had said, "The BJP has no issues. They are raising irrelevant issues. (Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister) Yogi Adityanath is also raising the same issue. Amit Shah is also raising the same issue. (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi may also raise the same issue because they have no issues there."

