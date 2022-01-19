Late CDS General Rawat’s brother joins BJP

New Delhi, Jan 19: Colonel (retd) Vijay Rawat the brother of late General Bipin Rawat, the first Chief of Defence State of India joined the BJP today. He met with Chief Minister, Pushkar Dhami and late said that he liked his vision for the state. It matches with what my late brother had in mind. In case they ask me, I will serve the people of Uttarakhand, he also said.

Today in Delhi, the first CDS of the country and the pride of Uttarakhand met Col. Vijay Rawat ji, brother of Late Shri Bipin Rawat ji. We salute the nation service done by Bipin Rawat ji and his family. I will always work for making Uttarakhand according to their dreams, Dhami said in a tweet in Hindi.

I like his (Uttarakhand CM) vision for State. It matches what my brother (late CDS Bipin Rawat) had in his mind. BJP has same mindset. In case they ask me, I'll serve people of Uttarakhand (will you join BJP?): Late CDS Gen Bipin Rawat’s brother Colonel Vijay Rawat (retired) https://t.co/6U7uBLWphR — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 19, 2022

CDS Rawat hailed from Pauri Garhwal in Uttarakhand and died in a chopper crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on December 8 along with 13 others including his wife Madhulika Rawat.

आज दिल्ली में देश के प्रथम CDS और उत्तराखण्ड के अभिमान स्वर्गीय श्री बिपिन रावत जी के भाई कर्नल विजय रावत जी से भेंट की। बिपिन रावत जी व उनके परिवार द्वारा की गई राष्ट्रसेवा को हमारा नमन है। मैं सदैव उनके सपनों के अनुरूप उत्तराखण्ड बनाने हेतु कार्य करता रहूंगा। pic.twitter.com/iACim4sNqG — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) January 19, 2022

"On the strength of his extraordinary talent, hard work, and indomitable courage and bravery, he rose to the highest post of the army and gave a new direction to the security systems of the country and the Indian Army. Uttarakhand has also suffered a great loss due to his sudden demise. We all will always be proud of this great son of ours," Dhami had said while remembering General Rawat.

