Late CDS General Rawat’s brother joins BJP

    New Delhi, Jan 19: Colonel (retd) Vijay Rawat the brother of late General Bipin Rawat, the first Chief of Defence State of India joined the BJP today. He met with Chief Minister, Pushkar Dhami and late said that he liked his vision for the state. It matches with what my late brother had in mind. In case they ask me, I will serve the people of Uttarakhand, he also said.

    Image Courtesy: @pushkardhami

    Today in Delhi, the first CDS of the country and the pride of Uttarakhand met Col. Vijay Rawat ji, brother of Late Shri Bipin Rawat ji. We salute the nation service done by Bipin Rawat ji and his family. I will always work for making Uttarakhand according to their dreams, Dhami said in a tweet in Hindi.

    CDS Rawat hailed from Pauri Garhwal in Uttarakhand and died in a chopper crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on December 8 along with 13 others including his wife Madhulika Rawat.

    "On the strength of his extraordinary talent, hard work, and indomitable courage and bravery, he rose to the highest post of the army and gave a new direction to the security systems of the country and the Indian Army. Uttarakhand has also suffered a great loss due to his sudden demise. We all will always be proud of this great son of ours," Dhami had said while remembering General Rawat.

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 16:52 [IST]
    X