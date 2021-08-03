With killing of 2 more Lashkar operatives, number of terrorists gunned down in J&K this year is 78

Lashkar’s Salim Parray is Jammu and Kashmir’s most wanted terrorist

New Delhi, Aug 03: The Indian agencies have drawn up a list of the top ten most wanted terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir.

Salim Parray has been listed as the top terrorist. Parray an operative of the Lashkar-e-Tayiba is based in North Kashmir. He had escaped from an encounter on November 12 2019.

The next on the line is Yousuf, followed by Reyaz, Abbas, Farooq,Ashraf Molvi and Zubair. Umer Mushtaq, Wakeel Shah and Saqib Manzoor are also part of the list and have been listed as the new wanted terrorists.

In the month of July there have been 13 encounters and the forces managed to kill 90 terrorists in 2021 alone. While the number has been lower when compared to the previous year, the forces said that they had managed to gun down top commanders of the terror groups this year.

"Top 10 #targets: #Old #terrorists- Salim Parray, Yousuf Kantroo, Abbas Sheikh, Reyaz Shetergund, Farooq Nali, Zubair Wani & Ashraf Molvi. #New #terrorists- Saqib Manzoor, Umer Mustaq Khandey & Wakeel Shah," the Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.