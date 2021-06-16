Lashkar’s plot to kill Hindu leaders, journalists: 3 operatives sentenced to 10 years in jail

New Delhi, June 16: A special court of the National Investigation Agency has convicted and sentenced three Lashkar-e-Tayiba operatives to 10 years rigorous imprisonment in connection with the Nanded Lashkar case.

Those convicted are Mohammad Muzammil, Mohammad Sadiq and Mohammad Akram. The case was first registered at the ATS Kalachowki, Mumbai following the recovery of firearms and subsequent arrest of the accused. The probe found that the accused are members of the Lashkar-e-Tayiba and Karkat-ul-Jihadi Islami. The case was then handed over to the NIA.

The probe revealed that Akram went to Saudi Arabia under the guise of seeking employment as a driver with the help of another accused, Mohammad Abdul Majeed, a native of Hyderabad. He settled in Riyadh and during his stay he was introduced to many members of the outfit including Abdul Hanzala, who is absconding.

Investigations also revealed that Akram and the other accused persons had held conspiracy meetings at Riyadh and Dammam to carry out targeted killing of Hindu leaders, journalists, politicians and police officers in various parts of India. Akram was then sent back to India to execute the plan in cities such as Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Nanded. He was assigned the job to identify suitable targets.

In June 2021, they had travelled to Hyderabad to meet one Obaid-ur-Rehman for the identification of suitable targets and plan the attack, the NIA said.

Story first published: Wednesday, June 16, 2021, 8:43 [IST]