Lashkar in damage control mode after its terrorist kills Hurriyat leader

Srinagar, Sep 12: The unity appears to be in trouble. The police made a startling revelation on Tuesday when it said that the Lashkar-e-Tayiba was behind the killing of a Hurriyat Conference leader.

The killing of Hurriyat leader, Hakeem-ur-Rehman has sent shock waves and the the big question of unity in Kashmir against the Indian administration is now being questioned.

The J&K police said that the Lashkar-e-Tayiba operative Liyaqat Lone who was killed in an encounter on Tuesday was behind the killing of Rehman. Intelligence Bureau officials tell OneIndia not all is well within the ranks. In recent times we have seen attacks by terrorists on one another. There is a lot of discord and this could be seen in the killing of the Hurriyat leader as well the officer also noted.

The wave of killings among terror groups in Kashmir today appear to be reminiscent of what we witnessed back in 1996. The al-Jihad was pitched against the other terror groups from Kashmir and there were plenty of killings. Terrorism had been on the wane for sometime following those incidents.

It has become a battle for supremacy and there are clashes in ideology as well. This is one of the main reasons why we are witnessing these internal wars within the terror ranks, the officer also explained.

The Lashkar was however quick to deny any such rift. The spokesperson of the outfit Abdullah Ghaznavi said that the police is behind the killing of Rehman. He said that the government has been planning all those. He urged the people to repose faith in the Hurriyat, while adding hat unity is the ultimate power of the people.