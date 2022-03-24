Lashkar-e-Tayiba’s grenade throwing module in J&K busted

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Srinagar, Mar 24: A grenade-throwing module of banned terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was busted in Srinagar on Wednesday with the arrest of four terrorist-associates and recovery of four hand grenades, police said, according to news agency PTI.

According to a police spokesperson, an overground worker (OGW) of the LeT, identified as Zubair Sheikh, a resident of Elahi Bagh Soura, was intercepted by a police team during a naka checking at Bemina Chowk in the evening and a hand grenade was recovered from his possession.

Sheikh was put under arrest and a case under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) registered against him, the spokesperson said.

During questioning, the accused revealed that he had received the grenade from another OGW (also called a terrorist-associate), Shamim Ahmed Chilloo, a resident of the Tankipora area of Shaheed Gunj here, the spokesperson said.

Chilloo was also arrested and during questioning, he told the interrogators that he had received a consignment of four hand grenades and handed over a grenade each to Sheikh, Amir Rehman Dar, a resident of Tengpura Bypass, and Shahid Ahmed Mir, a resident of Dangerpora Nowgam, the spokesperson added.

Subsequently, raids were conducted and the two other OGWs -- Dar and Mir -- were also arrested.

On their instances, three more hand grenades were recovered, the police spokesperson said.

During the course of the investigation, it came to light that the accused were working on directions of the LeT. The first arrested accused was on his way to launch a grenade attack but his plan was thwarted, the spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, a policeman was injured in a grenade attack by terrorists in Rainawari area of Srinagar on Wednesday, an official said. Police constable Mohammad Amin received minor splinter injuries in the explosion, he said.

Story first published: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 8:59 [IST]