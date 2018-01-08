Lalu’s sister dies of shock after his sentencing

Lalu Prasad's lone sister Gangotri Devi passed away on Sunday, a day after the RJD chief was sentenced to 3.5 years in jail in the fodder scam case. Lalu's wife, Rabri Devi who rushed to Gangotri Devi's residence said that her sister-in-law had died of shock after hearing the news of the sentencing.

Rabri said that the 73-year-old Gangotri had for the past few days been praying regularly for Lalu's acquittal in the case. Even on Sunday she spent the entire day praying for the early release of her brother, Rabri also said.

She passed away as she could not bear the shock, a sobbing Rabri told reporters.

Soon after the news broke out, Lalu's sons Tejashwi and Tej Pratap paid floral tributes to her.

OneIndia News