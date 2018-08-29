Fodder scam: Lalu set to surrender after court refuses to extend bail

Patna, Aug 29: RJD president and fodder scam convict Lalu Prasad on Wednesday left from Patna to Ranchi after being treated at a hospital for three weeks, and would surrender before the CBI court at Ranchi as per the Jharkhand High Court order.

The high court had on August 24 refused to extend the provisional bail of the former Bihar chief minister and asked him to surrender by August 30 before the CBI court.

The court had on August 10 extended the provisional bail till August 20 on medical grounds and again on August 17 extended it till August 27. It had on May 11 granted six weeks provisional bail to Prasad on medical grounds and again extended it till August 14.

The cases relate to illegal withdrawal of money from government treasuries in different districts for the animal husbandry department in undivided Bihar in the 1990s when the Rashtriya Janata Dal was in power in the state.

On September 30, 2013, he was convicted in the first fodder scam case related to the Chaibasa Treasury.

The former Bihar chief minister was again convicted in another case related to the Chaibasa Treasury on January 24, 2018. On February 23 and March 19, he was convicted in cases related to the Deoghar Treasury and the Dumka Treasury respectively.