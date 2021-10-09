Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Union minister's son Ashish Mishra arrested

New Delhi, Oct 09: Ashish Mishra, son of MoS Home Ajay Mishra Teni was arrested on Saturday over Lakhimpur Kheri violence, after being questioned for hours in Lakhimpur Kheri violence. Ashish Mishra reportedly failed to prove his whereabouts of October 3.

"Ashish Mishra, son of MoS Home Ajay Mishra Teni, has been arrested as he was not cooperating during the interrogation and didn't answer few questions. He will be produced before the court," said DIG Upendra Agarwal, Saharanpur.

Ashish Mishra appeared before the special investigation team (SIT) in the crime branch office of the police line at around 10.30 AM where he was questioned regarding the FIR registered against him and others under murder charges in Sunday killings.

The development came a day after the Supreme Court had expressed its dissatisfaction over the action taken against the accused in the Lakhimpur incident.

On 3 October, the jeep owned by the minister's son mowed down a few protesting farmers. Angry farmers then allegedly lynched some people in the vehicles. The other dead included two BJP workers and their driver.

A total of eight people died in the violence. Farmers have accused that the minister's son Ashish Mishra was also in one of the vehicles, but his father denied it and said that his son was at a different event at that time.

The UP cops have arrested two identified as Luvkush and Ashish Pandey in connection with the case. The police summoned the minister's son Ashish on Friday but he did not turn up.

The opposition parties across the country are demanding the resignation of Ajay Mishra. "Vipaksh to kuch bhi mangta hai (Opposition can demand anything)." "This is a BJP government which works in an unbiased manner. Action will be taken against those found guilty," he said.