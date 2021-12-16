Lakhimpur-Kheri: Action against Ajay Mishra unlikely, matter sub-judice say sources

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 16: With the Opposition leaders demanding the removal of MoS Home Ajay Mishra, the Centre is unlikely to take any action.

For one the Centre feels that the SIT report into the Lakhimpur Kheri violence is not final. The SIT had recently said that the incident was a planned conspiracy to murder protesting farmers. The Centre also feels that the matter is sub-juice and pertains only to Mishra's son, Ashish and not the minister, a source tells OneIndia.

Earlier today, Rahul Gandhi while calling Mishra a criminal demanded that he either be sacked or should resign. Meanwhile Mishra continued work at the Ministry of Home Affairs. He also held some meetings today.

On October 3 four farmers were mowed down by an SUV in Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh when a group was agitating against the three farm laws, which have now been repealed. Following the incident, two BJP workers, a driver and a journalist were killed in the ensuing violence.

The SIT constituted by the UP Government had earlier this month written to a judge seeking to modify the charges against the accused. On Ashish Mishra the SIT had sought permission to apply Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code (Attempt to Murder), Section 326(causing hurt with dangerous weapon) Section 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of a common intention) and a section under the Arms Act.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, December 16, 2021, 14:55 [IST]