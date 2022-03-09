Ladakh School Education Department gets CBSE affiliation

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 09: In a significant move, Ladakh School Education Department got the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) affiliation. Previously, the Education Department was affiliated with Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE).

All the government school students in Ladakh will shift to CBSE mode this year, excepting the students of classes 10 and 12 already enrolled to appear for examination in the JKBOSE.

The Ladakh Commissioner Secretary AK Sahu said, CBSE affiliation will be beneficial for the students and their participation at national level examinations will increase. He also said that well-researched NCERT books lay a strong foundation in students and give them an edge in competitive examinations.

Further, the Commissioner Secretary said, the CBSE syllabus provides variations and gives a lot of flexibility to the students. He urged the headmasters and principals to guide the students in the subject selection process.

CBSE has also organized an online orientation programme for the Headmasters and School Principals of Ladakh. In the programme, the participants were briefed about the affiliation and the examination process, academic teaching and learning process, and Information Technology interventions. A group of 40 teachers from Ladakh will be sent to Delhi for a three-day Training of Teachers programme.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, March 9, 2022, 11:30 [IST]