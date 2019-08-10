KVS salary increase: Assistant Editor remuneration to be as per Pay Matrix Level-7; KVS notification

New Delhi, Aug 10: KVS employees' salary structure are undergoing a sea of changes. The latest order on KVS salary states that the salary of the post of Assistant Editor would be in accordance with Pay Matrix Level-7.Earlier, Assistant Editor salary was as per Level-6 which, as per official notification, should have been as per Pay Matrix Level-7.

Level 7 officers must receive a minimum basic salary of Rs 44,900, as per the pay matrix of the 7th pay commission.

As per a report published in July, the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan or KVS employees received the salary hike after the KVS Personnel Department issued an order. The grade pay scale of these KVS employees increased from Rs 4,200 to Rs 4,600. They were also promoted from level 6 to level 7 which effectively meant that employees would receive a monthly hike of Rs 5,000.