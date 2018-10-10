India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
KVS Recruitment 2018: Schedule, eligibility and how to apply

By Vikash Aiyappa
    New Delhi, Oct 10: The KVS Recruitment 2018 details are here. The examination for Primary Teacher, TGT, PRT is scheduled to be held on December 22, and for PGT, TGT, Librarian, it will be on December 23.

    The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has released the schedule for the KVS recruitment 2018 for examinations for the positions of principal, vice-principal, PGT, TGT, Librarian, other posts through Limited Departmental Competitive Examination (LDCE). The examination for the primary teacher, TGT, PRT is scheduled to be held on December 22, and for PGT, TGT, Librarian, it will be on December 23. The Principal, Vice Principal examination will be held on November 3, 2018.

    KVS recruitment 2018: Exam schedule

    • Primary Teacher, TGT, PRT: December 22, 2018
    • PGT, TGT, Librarian: December 23
    • Principal, Vice Principal: November 3

    KVS recruitment 2018: Vacancy details

    • Total posts: 8000

    Designation:

    • Principal
    • Vice Principal
    • PGT - Hindi, English, Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Biology, History, Geography, Economics
    • TGT - Hindi, English, Sanskrit, Science/Biology, Mathematics, Social Science
    • Librarian
    • PRT

    KVS recruitment 2018: Eligibility criteria

    • Principal: Aspirants should be PRT with at least five years of regular service in KVS.
    • Vice Principal: Aspirants should have pursued post graduation/should be holding a master's degree. They should possess five years of PGT experience
    • PGT: Aspirants should have pursued post graduation/should be holding a master's degree. They should have been TGT with three years of regular service in KVS with 50 per cent marks and above in the subject concerned in MA/M Sc.
    • TGT: Aspirants should have studied the relevant subject he/she is applying for.

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 10, 2018, 11:42 [IST]
