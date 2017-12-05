KVS Admit card 2017 released: How to download for northeastern zone

The KVS teacher recruitment for north eastern zone admit card has been released. The same is available on the official website.

Candidates who had registered for the exam can now download the admit card at the official website. Out of the total number of posts, 220 are for primary teacher (PRT; Group B) and 144 for Trained Graduate teacher (TGT; Group B). Candidates registered for the recruitment at cbseitms.nic.in.

KVS had released the exam time table on 24 November 2017. While recruitment exam for PGTs and PRT will be held in 16 December, it will be held on 17 December for TGTs. The exam will be held for selecting candidates for 546 vacant teaching posts in Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagalan, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura. The admit card is available on kvsangathan.nic.in.

How To Download KVS Admit Card 2017?

Go kvsangathan.nic.in

Click on 'Download Admit Cards for KVS Recruitment Examination for North Eastern Zone teaching posts to be held on 16-12-2017 & 17-12-2017.(04-12-2017)'

Enter the registration number and date of birth to login to the portal

Save the admit card

Take a printout

