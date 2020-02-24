‘Kulhar’ pieces found inside Rajdhani Express ‘samosa’

Kolkata, Feb 24: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) assured to take action after pieces of crushed 'kulhar' (earthen disposable tea cup) were found inside a samosa (snacks) served to Howrah Rajdhani passengers.

The incident took place on Saturday evening, meanwhile the IRCTC has assured to take action against the food supplier. It also assured to penalised the supplier for their negligence.

On Saturday evening, a passenger, Krishanu Banerjee boarded the AC-II tier A5 coach of New Delhi-bound Rajdhani Express from Howrah.

At around 6pm when he was served with samosa, on his first bite into the staple Indian snack he found something very hard that hurt his teeth. As he looked into the samosa he found a piece of 'kulhar'. Seeing this he broke the whole samosa and found more pieces inside it. Seeing this he was shocked.

The passenger said when dynamic fares are being charged for the train how such an item can be served on a premier train.

After Banerjee raised an alarm the train superintendent and the pantry car manager apologized and offered to replace the dish.

Later, the Banerjee lodged a complaint online through a tab offered by the railway officials.