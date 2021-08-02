YouTube
    Bhubaneswar, Aug 02: The Sun Temple at Konark in Odisha's Puri district on Monday reopened for the public after remaining closed for more than 100 days in the wake of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, official sources said.

    The 13th century Unesco World Heritage site, Konark was opened to the tourists after thermal screening and wearing a face mask is mandatory for the visitors. As per the guidelines, 2,000 tourists will be allowed to visit the temple in a day.

    Konark Sun Temple re-opens for tourists

    According to the provision, the tourists will have to book the ticket online and scan it on their mobile phone at the main entrance.

    However, local guides, photographers and handicraft businessmen are not allowed entry into the shrine premises.

    The state government on its August unlock process had announced that the district administrations can allow opening of religious places and tourist destinations keeping in view the local pandemic situation. The government also allowed the people to roam in the sea beaches of Puri, Chandipur in Balasore and Chandrabhaga in Konark.

    Sources said the district administrations have allowed reopening of certain major temples from August 3 while the decision in regard to reopening of Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri will be taken at a meeting on August 4.

    (PTI)

    Story first published: Monday, August 2, 2021, 15:49 [IST]
    X