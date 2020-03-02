Kolkata police arrest 3 BJP workers for raising ‘Goli Maro..’ slogan

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

Kolkata, Mar 02: Three BJP workers were arrested by the Kolkata police on Monday for raising the incendiary "Goli Maro..." (shoot the traitors) slogan while they were on their way to a rally addressed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the heart of the city, Esplanade area in Kolkata on Sunday afternoon.

Reportedly, FIR have been registered in the night at the New Market police station against Surendra KumarTiwari, Dhruba Basu, and Pankaj Prasad.

BJP workers raise 'goli maro...' slogan en route to Shah rally

All the three BJP workers have been booked under Sections 505, 506, 34 and 153A of the IPC.

On Sunday, a group of BJP workers, carrying party flags, were heard shouting the slogan en route to the Shahid Minar ground during Shah's day-long visit.

The BJP supporters sloganeering came close to Congress and Left Front members who chanted "Go Back Amit Shah" on Sunday, however, disturbance were averted as a large number of police personnel posted nearby intervened and took control of the situation.

Earlier, six persons were arrested at Delhi's Rajiv Chowk metro station on Saturday for raising the same "Goli Maro" slogan.