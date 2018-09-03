  • search

Kolkata: Not newborn skeletons, medical waste found at empty plot say doctors

    Kolkata, Sep 3: The packets found at a Kolkata locality contained medical waste and not decomposed remains of 14 babies and foetuses' as alleged, the doctors who examined them said.

    Police personnel keeping strict vigil on the spot,where 14 skeletons of newly-born babies were found when locals were cleaning the jungle, in South Kolkata
    There was panic in the city after it was alleged that workers had found 14 remains of newborns. Kolkata mayor Sovan Chatterjee, who visited the spot, had said that the 14 bodies, wrapped separately in plastic, were in two bags.

    Suspecting illegal abortion ring, Kolkata police commissioner Rajeev Kumar rushed to the spot.

    By Sunday evening, doctors informed the police that the packets contained no human tissue.

    "Doctors who opened the packets found no human tissue. They found dry ice. Examination is on to determine the exact nature of the material," said Nilanjan Biswas, deputy commissioner of Kolkata police's South-West Division.

