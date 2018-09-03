Kolkata: Not newborn skeletons, medical waste found at empty plot say doctors

Kolkata, Sep 3: The packets found at a Kolkata locality contained medical waste and not decomposed remains of 14 babies and foetuses' as alleged, the doctors who examined them said.

There was panic in the city after it was alleged that workers had found 14 remains of newborns. Kolkata mayor Sovan Chatterjee, who visited the spot, had said that the 14 bodies, wrapped separately in plastic, were in two bags.

Suspecting illegal abortion ring, Kolkata police commissioner Rajeev Kumar rushed to the spot.

By Sunday evening, doctors informed the police that the packets contained no human tissue.

"Doctors who opened the packets found no human tissue. They found dry ice. Examination is on to determine the exact nature of the material," said Nilanjan Biswas, deputy commissioner of Kolkata police's South-West Division.