Majerhat bridge collapse: PM Modi expresses grief, calls incident deeply unfortunate

    New Delhi, Sep 4: Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted in wake of the bridge collapse in Alipore.

    "The collapse of a part of a bridge in Kolkata is deeply unfortunate. My thoughts are with the families of the victims. I pray that those who are injured recover at the earliest," he said in the tweet.

    File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi
    A portion of the arterial Majerhat bridge in southern Kolkata collapsed Tuesday, trapping several people and crushing many vehicles.

    As crowds gathered at the spot in congested Alipore locality, where mangled cars were buried under the debris of the bridge, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the first priority is to rescue the injured and those who are trapped.

    The area has several under-construction buildings nearby.
    Fire brigade, police and NDRF personnel are engaged in rescue work in the fading light.

