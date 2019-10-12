Kin of WB deceased primary teacher denies his involvement with any political group: WB police

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

Kolkata, Oct 12: The West Bengal police took on to Twitter giving the updates on Friday about the cold-blooded murder of the primary teacher from Murshidabad district, his pregnant wife and son.

The brutal murder case of Murshidabad has triggered a political row, following another death of a priest in the Nadia district of West Bengal.

Allegations of political violence have been reportedly increasing ahead of the Bengal assembly polls 2021 ever since the BJP snatched 16 seats from the Trinamool Congress in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Just two days after Bandhu Prakash Pal, the 35-year-old teacher, his pregnant wife Beauty and 8-year-old son Angan were found lying in pools of blood in their house at Jiaganj in Murshidabad district on Tuesday when Durga Puja festivities were on.

In another case, a 42-year-old priest who had been missing since Monday was found dead on the banks of a river in Nadia on Thursday.

According to the Twitter post by the West Bengal Police, "His family members have denied affiliation with any political group. A diary note found is suggesting serious differences in the family."

Murder of three members of a family of Kanaiganj, Jiaganj PS, Murshidabad is a sad incident. Investigation was started just after incident and 2 persons hv bn detained and are being examined.

It has so far bn found in investigation that the deceased person was also working.(1/3) — West Bengal Police (@WBPolice) October 11, 2019

as agent of some insurance and chain companies and was in a serious financial crisis.

His family members have denied affiliation with any political group. A diary note found is suggesting serious differences in the family.(2/3) — West Bengal Police (@WBPolice) October 11, 2019

CID has been asked to get associated with investigation. Prima facie it seems to be a case of personal enmity and it has nothing to do with politics.(3/3) — West Bengal Police (@WBPolice) October 11, 2019

After the corpse of the priest was found, local BJP MP Jagannath Sarkar claimed that the deceased was a BJP party worker and was killed because of his political links. His statement was supported by Union Minister Babul Supriyo.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Thursday came down heavily on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for the gruesome triple murder in Murshidabad district and asked the Centre to consider whether the time has come to impose the President's Rule in the state or not.

Viewing BJP's augmented allegations of political violence, the West Bengal Police has issued a clarification, saying the murders in Murshidabad had "nothing to do with politics".

Babul Supriyo joined several BJP leaders to condemn the incident, who said Bandhu Pal had recently listed with the party's ideological mentor Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and linked it with the priest's death in Nadia.

"Supriyo Banerjee, a Hindu priest and BJP worker from Nadia was brutally murdered. Eight people have now been killed in just the last 4days. Law & Order in WB is a sad joke now. Why are the so-called liberals mute spectators to these gruesome murders? People of Bengal will take revenge~CHECK~ Wait&Watch," the union minister had said.

Supriyo Banerjee, a Hindu priest& BJP worker frm Nadia ws brutally murdered.8 people hv nw been killed in jst the last 4days. Law&Order in WB is a sad joke now. Why r the so called liberals mute spectators to these gruesome murders?People of a Bengal wil take revenge• Wait&Watch — Babul Supriyo (@SuPriyoBabul) October 10, 2019

The West Bengal, BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya said that their party has sought time from Amit Shah and President Ram Nath Kovind to apprise them about the "complete breakdown" of the law and order situation in Bengal.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar hitting out at the Mamata Banerjee government over the killings, and the RSS claiming the teacher was its supporter. Dhankhar said the incident "put humanity to shame", and castigated the state machinery for alleged lack of response.

The governor also added that he has sought a report from the state government "on an urgent basis" on the incident that has sent shock waves across the country.

President's Rule should be imposed in Bengal: Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Dhankar further added, that there must be no cover-up in the investigation into the case and it "cannot be brushed under the carpet". He also expressed dismay over the "silence" of the Mamata Banerjee government.

Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress retorted that the Governor is "crossing constitutional Laxman Rekhas", the party accused Dhankar of "speaking selectively" and acting in a manner that does not "behove a governor".