    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, May 25: Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar took a swipe at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) after Punjab Chief Minister, Bhagwant Mann sacked health minister Vijay Singla who was then arrested on corruption charges.

    Khattar taunted the AAP saying that a lot of their MLAs are in jail. "The kind of party (the Aam Aadmi Party) it is, nothing can be said. A lot of their MLAs are in jail, many being removed under charges of corruption,"news agency ANI quoted Khattar as saying.

    Khattar slams AAP for practice of freebies
    Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar

    The Haryana Chief Minister also slammed the AAP for its practice of freebies or subsidised utilities such as water and electricity, which were offered to voters in Punjab and also in Delhi. The AAP rules both Delhi and Punjab.

    We have a stand-up policy, making people independent. They've sit-down policy, giving freebies. It is not right as it will make people lazy, Khattar also said.

    "It has been 68 days since your sinful government came into power and, during this period, we can conclude that AAP is not able to handle Punjab. People of the state are saying that wherever AAP goes corruption reaches there," Gaurav Bhatia, BJP spokesperson told ANI.

    On Tuesday, Singla was first sacked by Mann and then hours later arrested by the state's anti-corruption officials.

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 25, 2022, 12:21 [IST]
