Kharge calls Modi an "executor" of the Sangh's agenda

New Delhi, Sep 12: Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said on Wednesday all opposition parties are ideologically committed to fighting the RSS and defeating the BJP and Narendra Modi, claiming the saffron party was the "implementing agency" and the prime minister the "executor" of the Sangh's agenda.

As opposition parties work on strategies to forge a front to take on the BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Kharge expressed confidence that all like-minded parties will marshal their resources together to oust the ruling party.

Kharge also accused the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) of trying to impose its own agenda on the country. The comments by the leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha came days after the BJP targeted the opposition, saying the ruling party had "no challenge" and described as "opportunistic efforts" of the opposition to form a 'mahagatbandhan'(grand alliance).

At the recent meeting of the BJP national executive, Modi said he saw "no challenge" to his party and described unity efforts among opposition parties "unable to stand each other" as a proof of his government's popularity and his party's big success. BJP chief Amit Shah also expressed confidence about his party coming back to power in 2019 and said his party will rule the country for the next 50 years.

Accusing Modi of being "highly individualistic" and an "autocrat" who does not believe in democracy and the Constitution, Kharge alleged that the prime minister does not carry everyone along. He accused Modi of dividing the country on religious and caste lines, saying it was dangerous for the country and unacceptable to people.

"It is inevitable that to take on fascist forces like the RSS and the BJP, all like minded parties will come together," Kharge told PTI in an interview.

Kharge alleged that the RSS and the BJP do not respect democracy and constitutional procedures, freedom of speech and expression, "It is clear that they want to finish democracy and Constitution and set up their own agenda," he alleged, adding," RSS is pushing its agenda and the BJP is an implementing agency while Modi is the executor." Kharge said he believed that unlike Modi, who, he claimed is not acceptable to all, Congress president Rahul Gandhi is acceptable to people who are getting together to hear him out.

"We want to fight together, first to keep the BJP away from power," he said, alleging that the ruling party is implementing wrong policies, destroying the Constitution and institutions."

"We want a government of all and want cooperation of all. They (opposition parties) are getting together and everything will be fine by elections," he added.

Taking on the prime minister, the veteran Congress leader alleged, "Modi ji sold untruth in his poll campaign speeches raising various issues of employment, black money, GST, Demonetisation, putting Rs 15 lakh in every person's bank account. All these turned out to be false promises."

"He never sold the truth to the people, except making false promises to get to power. This does not work for long. You can befool some people for a few days, but not all the people all the time. People understand," Kharge said.

Kharge said Modi talks of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' "but does not take everyone along and does not respect views of others. It emerges from his actions that he does not have the capacity to take everyone along."

People who believe in democratic institutions can only take everyone forward and unite the people of the country and try to carry along people of all ideologies, he said. "This is not there in him(Modi) and that is why people are unhappy.

He has no place for secular values," he claimed. Citing the example of the country's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru, Kharge said he had the capacity to take everyone along and that is why this democracy continued for 70 years. "Today that democratic principles have no place in Modi's ideology."

