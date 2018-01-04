Kerala: Vigilance court to file case against Thomas Chandy over land encroachment

The Kottayam vigilance court on Thursday ordered to register an FIR against former Transport Minister & NCP leader Thomas Chandy in the Lake Palace land encroachment case. The court also asked to complete the investigation in two weeks and file a report.

This comes in the wake of the submission of the quick verification report by Vigilance in the case filed by M.K. Subhash, an advocate in Alappuzha. The complainant had alleged that Chandy had misused public funds for the construction of the one-kilometre road from Valippukal to Zero Jetty.

The report had found merit in the complaint and was submitted on Thursday morning.

OneIndia News