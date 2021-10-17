Will go to Sabarimala on Nov 16 when temple door opens, says activist Trupti Desai

Kerala rains: Reopening of colleges postponed; Pilgrims told to not visit Sabarimala amid rainfall, floods

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Oct 17: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced that colleges that were to reopen from October 18 should now only open from October 20. It was also decided that the Sabarimala pilgrimage will be avoided till October 19.

Vijayan held a high-level meeting to assess the situation and activated the state's disaster response mechanism. Vijayan said the situation in the state was serious, but the latest weather reports were a relief, adding that the fresh forecast did not show signs that the situation could become worse.

Meanwhile, Travancore Devaswom Board also requested Lord Ayyappa devotees to refrain from visiting Sabarimala Temple on October 17 and 18 in view of the continuing heavy rainfall in the state, especially in Pathanamthitta district and the dangerously high water level in Pamba river.

Heavy rain in parts of Kerala has triggered landslides in Idukki and Kottayam districts. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday has issued a red alert in five districts, an orange alert for seven districts and a yellow alert for two districts of Kerala amid continuous rainfall being recorded in various parts of the state.