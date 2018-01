The Kerala PSC LGS Answer Key for last grade servants has been released. The same is available on the official website.

Further the Malayalam LGS answer keys of Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Palakkad, Kozhikkode and Kasargod districts has also been released.

Check Kannada LGS answer key:

Check Malayalam LGS answer key

Check Tamil LGS answer key

OneIndia News