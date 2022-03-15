YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Kerala police chief warns ISI’s honey trapping agents

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 15: The Kerala police has issued an advisory to its personnel after several cases of Pakistan sponsored honey trapping had been reported.

    Kerala police chief warns ISI’s honey trapping agents
    Representational Image

    There is reliable information that the Pakistan intelligence agencies were indulging in espionage activities using the social media platforms. They are using women to dig out vital information, the advisory issued by the state police chief, Anil Kant said.

    Kant further said that all police personnel should be alert against such moves and should not fall prey to such honeytraps.

    This comes in the wake of several cases of honey trapping being reported in the defence, paramilitary and other government sectors. Kant directed all the unit chiefs to sensitise their staff to the problem. He also said that the police personnel should remain alert any ensure that the attempts made by the espionage agents are not successful. It was further advised that if anyone notices any such attempt they should immediately report it to the police headquarters immediately.

    More HONEY TRAP News  

    Read more about:

    honey trap kerala police

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 9:27 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 15, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X