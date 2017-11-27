Kerala Love Jihad: Hadiya is mentally unstable say parents

The parents of Hadiya suspect that their daughter is mentally unstable and is incapable of taking decisions on her own. The Supreme Court which has summoned Hadiya will hear the case also known as the Kerala Love Jihad case today.

This is a crucial disclosure as Hadiya would narrate her version of the story before the SC today. Before leaving for Delhi, she told media persons that she married a Muslim man of her own will and was also not forcibly converted.

The counsel for the parents, C Rajendran told the media in New Delhi that the High Court had annulled the marriage after it was convinced about her mental status. She behaves cruelly towards her parents and also abuses them. This itself shows that her behaviour is not normal, Rajendran also said.

He said that he would produce medical evidence to prove that she is not in the right frame of mind. The Kerala High Court had annulled her marriage after her father filed a petition alleging that it was a case of forcible conversion and Love Jihad. She has been living with her parents at T V Puram in Kottayam, Kerala since the court passed the order.

OneIndia News