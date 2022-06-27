Kerala Lottery Result Today: Check 'Win Win W-674' winning numbers for June 27

India

oi-Prakash KL

Kochi, Jun 27: The Kerala State Lottery Department (KSLD) announced the results of 'Win-Win Lottery W 674 Result' on Monday at 3 pm today.

The winner of the first prize will receive Rs 75 lakh. The second prize will be Rs 5 lakh while the winner of the third prize will receive Rs 1 lakh. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000.

As per the Kerala State Lottery Department, the live results will be available at 3 pm and the official results will be out after 4 pm.

1st Prize: Rs 75 lakh

2nd Prize: Rs 5 Lakh

3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh

4th Prize: Rs 5,000

5th Prize: Rs 2,000

6th Prize: Rs 1,000

7th Prize: Rs 500

8th Prize: Rs 100

Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000

Check out the Winning Numbers:

1st Prize- Rs :75,00,000/- WM 474071 (VAIKKOM)

Consolation- Prize- Rs. 8,000/-

WA 474071 WB 474071 WC 474071 WD 474071 WE 474071

WF 474071 WG 474071 WH 474071 WJ 474071 WK 474071

WL 474071

2nd Prize- Rs :5,00,000/- WE 489667 (NEYYATTINKARA)

3rd Prize- Rs :1,00,000/-

WA 449629 (CHERTHALA)

2) WB 173114 (KANNUR)

3) WC 422499 (PALAKKAD)

4) WD 711281 (CHERTHALA)

5) WE 904996 (IRINJALAKUDA)

6) WF 619282 (THRISSUR)

7) WG 539751 (GURUVAYOOR)

8) WH 803124 (ERNAKULAM)

9) WJ 183124 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)

10) WK 284404 (ADOOR)

11) WL 939103 (THRISSUR)

12) WM 822746 (PALAKKAD)

4th Prize- Rs. 5,000/-

0093 0153 0888 1005 1264

1854 2123 3189 3205 3432

3690 4721 4791 5571 6486

8071 8997 9771

5th Prize- Rs. 2,000/-

1855 1957 2261 2746 4007

4424 6504 9013 9093 9189

6th Prize- Rs. 1,000/-

2801 3321 3744 4049 4385

4518 5415 5676 6973 7322

7641 8341 8498 8827

7th Prize- Rs. 500/-

0114 0285 0444 0471 0556

0636 0848 1238 1280 1311

1443 1480 1516 2060 2094

2200 2225 2315 2399 2771

2810 2812 2840 2939 2989

3020 3035 3147 3210 3240

3313 4065 4093 4320 4404

4452 4497 4501 4525 4674

4745 4800 4918 4963 5251

5316 5451 5458 5661 5762

5893 5988 6008 6021 6082

6131 6182 6659 6887 6892

6983 7003 7342 7421 7670

7829 8200 8264 8309 8340

8419 8468 8588 8869 8905

9096 9258 9334 9367 9651

9853 9986

8th Prize- Rs. 100/-

0001 0010 0123 0138 0291

0336 0340 0530 0535 0540

0541 0667 0746 1103 1263

1439 1474 1543 1678 1718

1728 1810 1853 1860 2216

2358 2521 2544 2549 2564

2575 2820 2841 2845 2858

3127 3154 3199 3267 3278

3315 3344 3399 3465 3658

3737 3774 3906 3910 3916

3920 3963 4196 4226 4276

4380 4521 4669 4912 4929

4939 4980 5216 5324 5366

5380 5419 5429 5799 5878

5947 5974 6022 6094 6104

6151 6165 6275 6391 6448

6528 6550 6643 6652 6762

6856 7014 7034 7081 7097

7151 7269 7363 7615 7645

7709 7786 7842 7946 7957

8049 8077 8082 8314 8534

8599 8616 8666 8680 8933

9047 9147 9271 9306 9347

9433 9620 9622 9677 9751

9780 9813 9879 9891 9907

9990

Where to check the result?

Log into : https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/

On the home page, Find 'Win-Win W 674 Result Today 27-6-2022'

Click the link and it will take you to the result page

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

winning holder gets after the deduction of 07 % plus 10% total 40% deduction.

People, who have purchased the tickets, can verify the result published in the Kerala Government Gazette. To claim the prize amount, the winners should submit the ticket within 30 days of declaration of the result.

It is mandatory for the winners to bring their identity proof while claiming the winning amount. However, the prize amount of less than Rs 5,000 can claim the winning amount from a nearby local lottery shop.