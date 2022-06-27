YouTube
  • search
Trending Political Crisis in Maharashtra Web-Stories Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Kerala Lottery Result Today: Check 'Win Win W-674' winning numbers for June 27

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Kochi, Jun 27: The Kerala State Lottery Department (KSLD) announced the results of 'Win-Win Lottery W 674 Result' on Monday at 3 pm today.

    The winner of the first prize will receive Rs 75 lakh. The second prize will be Rs 5 lakh while the winner of the third prize will receive Rs 1 lakh. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000.

    Check Win Win W-674 lottery result

    As per the Kerala State Lottery Department, the live results will be available at 3 pm and the official results will be out after 4 pm.

    1st Prize: Rs 75 lakh
    2nd Prize: Rs 5 Lakh
    3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh
    4th Prize: Rs 5,000
    5th Prize: Rs 2,000
    6th Prize: Rs 1,000
    7th Prize: Rs 500
    8th Prize: Rs 100
    Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000

    Check out the Winning Numbers:

    1st Prize- Rs :75,00,000/- WM 474071 (VAIKKOM)

    Consolation- Prize- Rs. 8,000/-

    WA 474071 WB 474071 WC 474071 WD 474071 WE 474071
    WF 474071 WG 474071 WH 474071 WJ 474071 WK 474071
    WL 474071

    2nd Prize- Rs :5,00,000/- WE 489667 (NEYYATTINKARA)

    3rd Prize- Rs :1,00,000/-

    WA 449629 (CHERTHALA)
    2) WB 173114 (KANNUR)
    3) WC 422499 (PALAKKAD)
    4) WD 711281 (CHERTHALA)
    5) WE 904996 (IRINJALAKUDA)
    6) WF 619282 (THRISSUR)
    7) WG 539751 (GURUVAYOOR)
    8) WH 803124 (ERNAKULAM)
    9) WJ 183124 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)
    10) WK 284404 (ADOOR)
    11) WL 939103 (THRISSUR)
    12) WM 822746 (PALAKKAD)

    4th Prize- Rs. 5,000/-
    0093 0153 0888 1005 1264
    1854 2123 3189 3205 3432
    3690 4721 4791 5571 6486
    8071 8997 9771

    5th Prize- Rs. 2,000/-

    1855 1957 2261 2746 4007
    4424 6504 9013 9093 9189

    6th Prize- Rs. 1,000/-

    2801 3321 3744 4049 4385
    4518 5415 5676 6973 7322
    7641 8341 8498 8827

    7th Prize- Rs. 500/-

    0114 0285 0444 0471 0556
    0636 0848 1238 1280 1311
    1443 1480 1516 2060 2094
    2200 2225 2315 2399 2771
    2810 2812 2840 2939 2989
    3020 3035 3147 3210 3240
    3313 4065 4093 4320 4404
    4452 4497 4501 4525 4674
    4745 4800 4918 4963 5251
    5316 5451 5458 5661 5762
    5893 5988 6008 6021 6082
    6131 6182 6659 6887 6892
    6983 7003 7342 7421 7670
    7829 8200 8264 8309 8340
    8419 8468 8588 8869 8905
    9096 9258 9334 9367 9651
    9853 9986

    8th Prize- Rs. 100/-

    0001 0010 0123 0138 0291
    0336 0340 0530 0535 0540
    0541 0667 0746 1103 1263
    1439 1474 1543 1678 1718
    1728 1810 1853 1860 2216
    2358 2521 2544 2549 2564
    2575 2820 2841 2845 2858
    3127 3154 3199 3267 3278
    3315 3344 3399 3465 3658
    3737 3774 3906 3910 3916
    3920 3963 4196 4226 4276
    4380 4521 4669 4912 4929
    4939 4980 5216 5324 5366
    5380 5419 5429 5799 5878
    5947 5974 6022 6094 6104
    6151 6165 6275 6391 6448
    6528 6550 6643 6652 6762
    6856 7014 7034 7081 7097
    7151 7269 7363 7615 7645
    7709 7786 7842 7946 7957
    8049 8077 8082 8314 8534
    8599 8616 8666 8680 8933
    9047 9147 9271 9306 9347
    9433 9620 9622 9677 9751
    9780 9813 9879 9891 9907
    9990

    Where to check the result?

    • Log into : https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/
    • On the home page, Find 'Win-Win W 674 Result Today 27-6-2022'
    • Click the link and it will take you to the result page
    • The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.
    • winning holder gets after the deduction of 07 % plus 10% total 40% deduction.
    • People, who have purchased the tickets, can verify the result published in the Kerala Government Gazette. To claim the prize amount, the winners should submit the ticket within 30 days of declaration of the result.
    • It is mandatory for the winners to bring their identity proof while claiming the winning amount. However, the prize amount of less than Rs 5,000 can claim the winning amount from a nearby local lottery shop.

    Comments

    More LOTTERY News  

    Read more about:

    lottery kerala

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X