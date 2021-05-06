Total lockdown in Karnataka after May 12? With 3L active cases, Bengaluru Covid situation turns grim

Coronavirus: Farmer unions to protest against lockdown in Punjab on May 8

Kerala lockdown to be imposed from May 8 to 16 amid rise in Covid cases: Details here

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Thiruvananthapuram, May 06: Amid the rise in Covid-19 cases, the Kerala government announced a complete lockdown in the state from 6 am on May 8 to May 16.

The 9-day-lockdown would come into force on May 8 morning and extend up to May 16, according to official sources. The state had earlier brought in strict restrictions that prevented unnecessary travel and reduced attendance in offices.

Covid-19: US VP Kamala Harris to deliver message of solidarity with people of India on Friday

Strict lockdown-like restrictions are already in place in the southern stateand the Pinarayi Vijayan government decided to clamp the complete shutdown in the wake of severe spike in the positive cases.

Kerala had reported the highest ever single day spurt in positive cases on Wednesday adding 41,953 infections.