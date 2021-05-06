YouTube
    Kerala lockdown to be imposed from May 8 to 16 amid rise in Covid cases: Details here

    Thiruvananthapuram, May 06: Amid the rise in Covid-19 cases, the Kerala government announced a complete lockdown in the state from 6 am on May 8 to May 16.

    Pinarayi Vijayan

    The 9-day-lockdown would come into force on May 8 morning and extend up to May 16, according to official sources. The state had earlier brought in strict restrictions that prevented unnecessary travel and reduced attendance in offices.

    Strict lockdown-like restrictions are already in place in the southern stateand the Pinarayi Vijayan government decided to clamp the complete shutdown in the wake of severe spike in the positive cases.

    Kerala had reported the highest ever single day spurt in positive cases on Wednesday adding 41,953 infections.

